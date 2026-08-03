Dubai Police block 103 social media accounts used for online scams

Dubai Police shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts during the second quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to protect residents from online scams.

The force also recorded a decline in fraud, cybercrime, economic crime and other major crime categories during the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

However, Dubai Police did not disclose the number of offences recorded or the scale of the decline in each category.

The figures were reviewed during a performance evaluation meeting chaired by Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs.

Police attributed the improvement to targeted field operations, proactive investigations, public awareness campaigns and coordination between specialised units and partner entities.

The force said artificial intelligence and crime-data analysis were increasingly being used to support investigations and identify emerging threats, allowing officers to move from responding to offences towards anticipating and preventing them.

$2.1 billion lost to social media scams in US

The use of social media for fraud is not limited to the UAE.

In the United States, nearly 30 per cent of people who reported losing money to fraud in 2025 said the scam had started on social media, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Reported losses from social media scams reached $2.1 billion, eight times the amount recorded in 2020.

Investment scams originating on social media accounted for $1.1 billion in reported losses, more than half the total. Shopping scams were the most commonly reported type, with more than 40 per cent of victims saying they had ordered something seen in a social media advertisement.

Fake visas, holidays and insurance

The action against the 103 accounts comes amid repeated warnings about fraudsters using social media platforms and messaging applications to advertise services and offers that do not exist.

On July 18, Dubai Police warned residents about fraudulent advertisements offering work, residency and visit visas in exchange for money. Scammers were using the names of unlicensed companies or impersonating official entities to convince victims to pay for bogus visa services.

Police also previously warned about fake travel websites and social media accounts offering heavily discounted holiday packages, hotel stays and airline tickets. Residents were advised to book through licensed agencies and trusted platforms, carefully check website addresses and avoid making immediate payments under pressure.

Another warning issued on June 16 concerned fake motor and health insurance policies promoted through social media. Fraudsters were advertising policies at unusually low prices and asking victims to transfer money without confirming whether the company or broker was licensed in the UAE.

Unverified visa operators

Dubai’s residency authority has also acted against social media accounts promoting unauthorised visa and residency services.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai said in June that its investigation department had identified and addressed multiple violations across digital platforms. The authority warned that unverified operators could expose residents to exploitation and inaccurate information about official procedures.

How to report suspected fraud

Major General Al Shamsi urged residents not to share personal or banking information with untrusted parties and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Residents should verify companies, brokers and service providers through official channels before transferring money, particularly when an advertisement promises unusually low prices or demands immediate payment.

Suspected online scams can be reported through the Dubai Police smart application, the force’s eCrime platform or by calling 901.