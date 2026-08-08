Dubai biker riding at 290kmph, performing dangerous stunts faces Dh50,000 impound fee

Dubai Police have summoned a motorcyclist who was filmed travelling at speeds of more than 290km/h while performing dangerous stunts, including riding on one wheel and weaving recklessly between vehicles.

The move reinforces Dubai Police's zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving and behaviour that puts motorists and other road users at risk.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said specialist traffic patrols identified and apprehended the rider after the footage emerged online.

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The motorcycle was impounded and the rider was referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action. Releasing the motorcycle is subject to an Dh50,000 impoundment fee, in addition to other applicable legal procedures.

One of the most dangerous traffic behaviours

Riding a motorcycle at such extreme speeds is among the most dangerous traffic behaviours, placing both the rider and other road users at serious risk. Brigadier bin Suwaidan explained that travelling at more than 290 kmph dramatically reduces a rider’s ability to control the motorcycle, react to sudden changes on the road or stop safely, making catastrophic crashes highly likely within seconds.

He added that a rider who loses control at such speeds can be thrown over a considerable distance and may collide with barriers, lamp posts or kerbs, or cross into oncoming traffic, resulting in fatal or life changing injuries. Unlike occupants of enclosed vehicles, motorcycle riders have virtually no physical protection during a collision.

Watch the video here:

Risk of losing control

Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that weaving between vehicles at excessive speeds creates an unpredictable and highly dangerous situation for all road users. A driver may legitimately change lanes after checking that the road is clear, only for a speeding motorcycle to reach the same position within moments because of its extreme speed, leaving neither road user sufficient time to avoid a collision.

He also stressed that riding on one wheel is one of the most dangerous stunt manoeuvres, as it significantly reduces the motorcycle's balance, steering and braking capability while increasing the risk of losing control due to road imperfections, obstacles, crosswinds or changing road surface conditions.

Innocent motorists endangered

Suwaidan also said that excessive speed also narrows a rider’s field of vision, impairs distance judgement and slows decision making, while dramatically increasing the force of any collision. Such behaviour not only puts the rider’s life at risk but also endangers innocent motorists and can trigger chain collisions caused by sudden evasive manoeuvres.

He emphasised that Dubai Police’s smart enforcement systems and field patrols are fully capable of detecting and apprehending reckless drivers and riders, stressing that preserving lives is a shared responsibility. “The road is not a place for stunts or speed tests,” he said, urging all motorcyclists to comply with traffic laws and ride responsibly to protect themselves and everyone else on the road.