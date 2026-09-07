Dubai Police athletes to promote clean sport in anti-doping awareness drive

Around 400 Dubai Police athletes across 29 sports will be involved in an anti-doping awareness programme aimed at protecting their health and promoting clean sport, a police official said.

The initiative will also see Dubai Police athletes serve as ambassadors, helping raise awareness among fellow athletes and the wider community about the dangers of prohibited substances and potentially harmful sports supplements, Lieutenant Colonel Salem Bin Ghalaita, a member of the Sports Integration Council at Dubai Police, said.

The programme will be launched alongside the International Forum on Combating Doping in Sport, which will be held on September 17 ،The forum will bring together experts from the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE National Anti-Doping Agency to exchange experiences and strengthen awareness of anti-doping practices and the risks associated with some sports supplements.

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Dubai Police chose to hold the forum at the start of the sporting season, when most competitions and sporting events get underway between September and October, Bin Ghalaita said.

“The awareness programme will begin with Dubai Police athletes, who will then help carry the message into gyms, homes and the wider community,” he added.

The focus on athlete education is part of broader efforts to strengthen awareness of anti-doping rules among athletes across Dubai.

Omar Al Balushi, Director of Development at the Dubai Sports Council, said the council has been working with relevant authorities, including the UAE National Anti-Doping Agency, to organise regular awareness programmes for athletes across Dubai’s sports clubs and different disciplines.

The forum will focus on three key areas: Updates from the World Anti-Doping Agency on permitted and prohibited substances and practices in international competitions; the role and procedures of the national anti-doping authority; and the risks associated with sports supplements.

Some athletes may use supplements in good faith to improve their performance without realising that certain products or ingredients could contain substances prohibited under international anti-doping rules, Al Balushi said.

The forum will provide an opportunity to update athletes on the latest regulations and requirements and strengthen their understanding of what is and is not permitted in sport, he added.

Al Balushi also stressed the importance of having a clear legal framework governing doping, saying local legislation in Dubai and federal legislation should work together to ensure a unified approach to regulating the issue.