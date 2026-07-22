Dubai Police asks residents, visitors to keep belongings safe on beaches

The authority asked beachgoers to avoid leaving personal items unattended and to store mobile phones, wallets, jewellery, and cash in secure locations

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 11:42 PM
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Dubai Police has called on residents and visitors to follow a set of practical safety guidelines aimed at protecting personal belongings while enjoying the emirate's beaches.

This comes as part of a larger safety initiative to boost public awareness and ensure a safe summer season.

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In its latest awareness campaign, the authority asked beachgoers to avoid leaving personal items unattended and to store mobile phones, wallets, jewellery, and cash in secure locations. 

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The authority also recommended leaving unnecessary valuables at home altogether rather than bringing them to the beach.

The advisory extended to motorists as well, with police reminding drivers to lock their vehicles properly and close all windows before walking away, even for short periods of time.

Dubai Police also urged the public to report any suspicious or unlawful activity without delay, either through the "Police Eye" feature on its smart app or by calling 901.

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