Dubai Police ask public for help to identify dead body

Dubai Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying an unknown deceased man.

His body was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Ports Police Station. The individual was found without any form of identification, and no one has come forward to report him missing, authorities said.

The body has been transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology for examination to determine the cause of death.

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Dubai Police urged anyone who may recognise the deceased or has any relevant information to contact the Dubai Police Call Centre at 901. Callers from outside Dubai should dial +971 4 901.

Here's a photo of the deceased published by the police authority: