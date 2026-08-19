Dubai Police ask public for help to identify dead body

No one has come forward to report the deceased man missing, the police said

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 3:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying an unknown deceased man.

His body was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Ports Police Station. The individual was found without any form of identification, and no one has come forward to report him missing, authorities said.

Recommended For You

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE issues alert for potential missile threats; residents urged to remain in safe place

UAE issues alert for potential missile threats; residents urged to remain in safe place

UAE detects fresh missile threat after 37 days; situation now safe

UAE detects fresh missile threat after 37 days; situation now safe

UAE lifts alert for potential missile threats, says situation safe

UAE lifts alert for potential missile threats, says situation safe

 

The body has been transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology for examination to determine the cause of death.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police urged anyone who may recognise the deceased or has any relevant information to contact the Dubai Police Call Centre at 901. Callers from outside Dubai should dial +971 4 901.

Here's a photo of the deceased published by the police authority:

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

2

Trade halted, Iran denies attack: Key events after UAE detects two missiles on Aug 18

3

Trump says US not seeking to extend interim deal with Iran

4

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

5

UAE detects first missile threat since July 12, issues brief emergency alert