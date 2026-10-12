Dubai Police arrest individuals over fake Google reviews targeting a company

Dubai Police have arrested a group of individuals accused of posting false, negative reviews on a company’s Google Maps page to damage its reputation and cause financial losses, a senior police official said.

Major Yasser Juma Mohammed, head of the Social Media Crimes Section at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the case came to light after the company’s management filed a complaint with the police. Investigations revealed that certain commercial shops formed groups to post false comments about the company, causing financial losses, he said.

The case was discussed during an episode of the Dubai Police Podcast titled “A Single Word Could Become a Case. Be Careful”, released on Monday across digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Radio host Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi presented the episode, which the Security Media Department at Dubai Police produced. Speaking about the impact of online comments, Major Yasser stressed that freedom of expression has limits and that social media must not be used to harm individuals, businesses or their interests.

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Sharing rumors online can lead to legal action

The police official also warned social media users against spreading or resharing rumours, urging the public to rely on official authorities and trusted sources when seeking information.

Cybercrimes are a global concern and are not limited to the UAE, he said, describing electronic crimes as unlawful acts committed through social media and other digital platforms. These include insults, threats, spreading rumors, electronic fraud and hacking social media accounts.

He urged users to verify information before sharing it, particularly when it concerns public safety or developments that could affect the wider community.

Filming people without permission

Major Yasser also addressed the legal implications of filming other people without their permission, explaining that a person may face legal accountability if the person filmed files a criminal complaint. During crises and emergencies, he said, individuals must follow instructions from official authorities and avoid publishing private photos or videos that could fuel rumours or undermine community security.

He emphasised responsible online behaviour, especially during sensitive situations when unverified content can spread rapidly.

Dubai Police urges public to protect social media accounts

The episode also outlined the Social Media Crimes Section's responsibilities in monitoring digital offences and explained why penalties for electronic crimes may be stricter than those for offences committed in the physical world.

Major Yasser called on the public to strengthen their digital awareness, avoid circulating unverified information and videos, follow official instructions during emergencies, and take steps to protect their social media accounts from fraud.

Residents seeking information about emerging fraud methods can also visit Dubai Police’s eCrime Hub awareness platform, which provides guidance on recognising digital threats and improving online security.