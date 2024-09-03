Video: Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for deliberately knocking down biker

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:27 PM

Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a video clip of the accused deliberately knocking down another rider went viral on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law, and putting the life of the second rider at risk, after a dispute that broke out between them over the right of way.

Watch the video that went viral, below: