E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for deliberately knocking down biker

The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law after a video of him knocking over another rider went viral

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:27 PM

Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a video clip of the accused deliberately knocking down another rider went viral on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law, and putting the life of the second rider at risk, after a dispute that broke out between them over the right of way.

Watch the video that went viral, below:

The police stressed on the importance of relying on competent authorities to resolve disputes. The authority also emphasised on the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure public safety.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE