Dubai Police arrest 22 beggars targeting motorists on busy roads

Suspects allegedly targeted motorists on major roads, claiming they needed money for travel expenses

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 3:45 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A tip-off submitted through Dubai Police’s Police Eye service has led to the arrest of an organised gang comprising 22 people accused of begging across the emirate.

According to Dubai Police, the suspects were operating on several major and busy roads, where they allegedly approached motorists and sought to gain their sympathy by claiming they needed money to cover travel expenses.

Recommended For You

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

UAE lifts Ebola-related visa ban on Uganda; restrictions remain for DRC, South Sudan

UAE lifts Ebola-related visa ban on Uganda; restrictions remain for DRC, South Sudan

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

 

The report, filed through the Dubai Police app, helped officers identify the group’s modus operandi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police teams subsequently monitored the suspects’ movements before arresting all 22 members of the gang.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities through official Dubai Police channels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

'Time for diplomacy': UAE's Gargash says there has to be a lasting political solution

2

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

3

Trump expects Iran talks to resume despite rejecting Tehran’s 7-day truce proposal

4

UAE seized 82 properties, arrested Irish crime boss in 48 hours, minister reveals

5

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war