Dubai Police take action against 18 for dumping harmful materials in unauthorised sites

Dubai Police has taken legal action against 18 suspects for illegally disposing of hazardous materials, including sewage and petrochemical waste, at unauthorised locations across the emirate.

The action was carried out during the first half of 2026 by the Environmental Crimes Section of the Economic Crimes Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The suspects were identified after authorities detected violations of regulations governing the disposal of hazardous materials.

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Following investigations, legal measures were taken against those involved, and all 17 tankers used in the violations were confiscated.

Dubai Police said sewage and petrochemical waste must only be disposed of at designated locations and in accordance with approved procedures.

The force urged businesses and individuals involved in waste handling to comply with approved regulations and adopt responsible disposal practices to prevent environmental and public health risks.

On August 17, Dubai Municipality took action after tankers were found disposing of wastewater at unauthorised sites across the emirate.

Violators face hefty penalties, including a Dh100,000 fine and vehicle impoundment. The action was taken under Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2015, which sets out fines for violations related to public cleanliness and waste disposal.