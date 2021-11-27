Dubai Police approve futuristic plan to digitise more services, improve HR

Project to forecast workplace planning, improve smart applications

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, has recently approved the Dubai Police Human Resources 2021-2030 plan, which aims at atomising all human resource processes, forecasting workforce planning studies, and improving existing methods into smart applications.

The futuristic plan was revealed during the annual inspection of the General Department of Human Resources conducted by Lt. Gen. Al Marri in the presence of Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, and a number of senior officers and officials.

During the inspection, Lt. Gen. Al Marri was also briefed by Brig. Murad on programmes incorporated in the plan, including automating all the human resources operations, conducting predictive studies on planning workforce, and developing existing programs into smart applications (e.g. Selection and Recruitment Program, Kafu, and Efaad).

Digital Agility' Project

The Commander-in-Chief also reviewed a newly developed project that addresses and measures individuals and employees' levels of knowledge on digital systems and programs.

The project, labelled as "Digital Agility", aims at qualifying the Force's human resources to keep pace with the government digital transformation objectives. The project is to be carried out in cooperation with Griffith University in Australia.

Ask Safe

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was also aquatinted with the 'Ask Safe' program, a new feature added to the government smart-employee application that provides legal consultations to employees, with which they can gain knowledge and awareness on their rights and duties to save effort and time to the human resources customers.

Professional Certificates

Within the 2021-2030 plan, the General Department of Human Resources, in cooperation with the General Department of Training, is to launch an initiative in the coming year 2022 to qualify the human resources employees with professional certificates (CIPD).

The initiative is designed to achieve Dubai Police strategic objectives, manage human capital efficiently and effectively, and create an innovative working environment per to best practices that overcome any future challenges.