Dubai Police achieve 99.9% daytime safety rating, cut bureaucracy by 40%

In an annual inspection, it was found that Dubai Police has achieved a 99.9 per cent daytime safety perception rating and a 99.1 per cent nighttime safety perception rating in public places.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed a decade of strategic achievements, technological advancements and institutional reforms within the Dubai Police during the annual inspection.

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He examined key performance indicators, international rankings, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and future strategies.

He also found a 40 per cent reduction in administrative procedures.

Decade of progress

The police department reflected on its progress between 2017 and 2026, including strategic projects that have transformed policing operations, strengthened security services and introduced advanced technologies to support frontline personnel.

Dubai Police also received an AAA+ rating in 2025, recognising it as the world’s strongest police brand.

SPS and digital transformation

The inspection reviewed the development of Dubai Police’s Smart Police Stations (SPS), beginning with the opening of the world’s first Smart Police Station in City Walk in 2017.

The station introduced a pioneering model of police services available around the clock without direct human intervention.

In 2026, Dubai Police further advanced this model by incorporating agentic artificial intelligence technologies to improve service delivery, response times and operational efficiency.

The department also presented major digital transformation projects, including the Oyoon project, the eCrime platform, advanced security analytics, the SAS interactive data analysis system and security mapping technologies.

Other innovations included the Drone Box project, the Ghiath Smart Patrol, the Research and Development Centre, the Genome Centre, the Anti-Fraud Centre and digital platforms supporting road safety and traffic management.

Dubai Police internationally

The department highlighted initiatives that have expanded Dubai Police’s international presence and encouraged cooperation among law enforcement agencies worldwide.

These included the launch of the UAE SWAT Challenge in 2019 and the World Police Summit in 2022, both of which have brought together police leaders, specialists and experts to exchange knowledge=.

Administrative procedures reduced by 40%

A major achievement presented during the inspection was the reduction of administrative procedures associated with organisational units by 40 per cent, from 2,791 to 1,670.

Dubai Police also reduced the number of organisational performance indicators by 22 per cent, from 2,777 to 2,164, simplifying performance management and improving institutional efficiency.

In addition, organisational structures recorded a 25 per cent improvement between July 2024 and 2026, contributing to greater flexibility and more effective resource management.

These improvements form part of Dubai Police’s efforts to reduce bureaucracy, streamline internal processes and enhance organisational performance.

Strategy for 2026 to 2033

Lt. Gen. Al Marri reviewed the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering’s strategy for 2026 to 2033, which focuses on flexible strategic planning, institutional excellence, specialist talent development and continuous learning through international partnerships.

The strategy aims to strengthen innovation, improve organisational performance and enhance Dubai Police’s ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities.

The department also presented initiatives designed to improve strategic planning, encourage institutional innovation and establish a culture of continuous improvement across all sectors.

AI and performance management

Lt. Gen. Al Marri examined digital platforms supporting institutional performance, operational management, smart global excellence, organisational efficiency and project management.

The department demonstrated how AI is being used to analyse performance indicators, prepare reports and recommendations, evaluate administrative procedures, forecast performance outcomes and identify opportunities for improvement.

These applications support more informed decision making and strengthen the organisation’s ability to respond proactively to changing operational requirements.

Preparing for future challenges

The inspection also covered Dubai Police’s continuous improvement framework, which draws on performance assessments, international competitiveness indicators, future foresight studies and feedback from customers and strategic partners.

The department outlined plans to develop additional digital platforms, including a global benchmarking platform, a policies platform and a platform for councils, committees and working groups.

These initiatives aim to strengthen governance, improve decision making, facilitate knowledge sharing and encourage greater integration between organisational units.

Al Marri calls for continued innovation

Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering for its achievements and contributions to strengthening Dubai Police’s institutional performance and international standing.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and developing innovative projects that deliver measurable improvements to policing operations, support strategic objectives and reinforce Dubai Police’s competitiveness locally and internationally.

He also encouraged the department to draw on international expertise and leading practices, adopt creative approaches to problem solving and transform innovative ideas into practical, proactive initiatives.

Recognising outstanding employees

At the conclusion of the inspection, Lt. Gen. Al Marri honoured several employees of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering in recognition of their outstanding contributions to institutional development and organisational achievements.

He commended their dedication and professionalism, encouraging them to maintain their commitment to innovation, teamwork and continuous improvement as Dubai Police advances towards further excellence and global leadership.