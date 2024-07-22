E-Paper

Dubai Police announces use of drones to tackle emergencies; residents alerted

The authority's drones can be identified separately by their blue markings

Web Desk
Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 9:56 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 10:11 PM

Dubai Police issued an announcement on Monday for residents who might spot drones flying in their areas.

The authority said it was using drones to enhance quick response to emergencies, through a post on X.


The police's drones can be identified separately by their blue markings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The authority is aiming at using cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards.

