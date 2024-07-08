E-Paper

Dubai Police announces free car inspection service till end of August

The likelihood of accidents in the UAE rises significantly during summer due to the soaring temperatures

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:54 PM

Motorists in the UAE face an increased risk of accidents during the summer due to the extreme rise in temperatures. While tyre bursts are a common cause of accidents during this period, other incidents, such as fire accidents, can also lead to fatal outcomes.

It is imperative for motorists to service cars on a regular basis. Dubai Police is offering motorists a free car inspection service until the end of August. All private car owners can benefit from this service by visiting AutoPro centres located across the UAE.


10 vehicle health checks that can be availed of at AutoPro centres:

  • AC and air filter
  • Seat belts condition
  • Wiper blades condition
  • Windshied washer fluid
  • Radiator hoses condition
  • Battery health
  • Engine oil and coolant level
  • Tyres pressure condition
  • Fluids level
  • Lights

Dubai Police, through the General Department of Traffic, has announced enhanced traffic awareness efforts for the summer months in line with the 'Summer Without Accidents' campaign.


A field team from the Traffic Education Department have been educating drivers on how to ensure the validity of tyres and their efficiency. Dubai Police has also issued safety tips that motorists must follow to stay safe and avoid accidents. These are:

  • Motorists must ensure tyre validity and that there are no vibrations.
  • Motorists must occasionally keep checking tyres for cracks and bulges.
  • Drivers should regularly keep changing the engine oil.
  • Motorists must keep checking for any fluid leaks.
  • Regular vehicle check-ups are key to avoiding accidents on the road.

Traffic accidents remain a major concern for law enforcement as they result in fatalities, injuries and material losses.

Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023. They also list of six items that are susceptible to catching fire if left in a car during the heat months.

