Dubai Police announce strategic drill tomorrow, issue advisory to residents

A ceremony was held at the facility for the students
Community members are urged to give way to police units, stay away from the drill site and not to photograph the strategic drill.
Motorists have been asked to give way to police units when a strategic drill takes place at Mirdif City Center, on Friday starting 3am.
Additionally, authorities have warned residents to stay away from the drill site and not to take any photographs of the exercise.
The drill is being conducted by Dubai Police is collaboration with its partners.
A ceremony was held at the facility for the students
Staff of Danube Group spent countless hours online, waiting to purchase passes for employees — including for the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash
The post shared by Sheikh Hamdan received over 315,000 likes and 5,000 comments
Notable changes include doing away with the requirement for periodic PCR testing
UAE President will meet his Greek counterpart to discuss bilateral relations
Passenger traffic is estimated to reach its peak during the 'bumper month'
Authorities share stunning videos from the rocky terrains of Al Hajar mountains
Strict guidelines aim to ensure a safe return for students