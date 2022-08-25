Dubai Police announce strategic drill tomorrow, issue advisory to residents

Motorists urged to give way to police units

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:53 PM

Community members are urged to give way to police units, stay away from the drill site and not to photograph the strategic drill.

Motorists have been asked to give way to police units when a strategic drill takes place at Mirdif City Center, on Friday starting 3am.

Additionally, authorities have warned residents to stay away from the drill site and not to take any photographs of the exercise.

The drill is being conducted by Dubai Police is collaboration with its partners.