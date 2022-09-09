Dubai Police announce strategic drill today, issue advisory to residents

People have been requested to refrain from taking photographs

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 12:48 AM

Dubai Police on Thursday announced that they will conduct a strategic drill in the Dubai Mirdif City Center on Friday, September 9.

Community members are urged to give way to police units, stay away from the drill site and not to photograph the exercise.

Motorists have been asked to give way to police units when a strategic drill takes place on Friday starting at 3am.

The drill is being conducted by Dubai Police is collaboration with its partners.

ALSO READ: