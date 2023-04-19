Dubai Police announce security plans in place for safe Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Patrols to be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 2:57 PM

All necessary preparations and contingencies are in place to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al Fitr, the Dubai Police have announced on Wednesday.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs and Head of Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, said, "The committee is fully prepared for Eid Al Fitr celebrations by implementing an integrated security plan, including securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers will be held.”

He added patrols would be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets, to reinforce security measures, ease congestion, and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Security personnel

Al Ghaithi outlined security plan for Eid Al-Fitr includes deploying 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 10 rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.

Hotline numbers

Al Ghaithi noted the public can call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police smart app to report any observations or violations.

The Command and Control Centre is ready receive emergency reports 24/7, ensuring the swift arrival of specialised police teams.

Road safety

Dubai Police urged the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches.

Don’t play with fireworks

Al Ghaithi also called on families not to allow their children to play with fireworks during Eid due to their dangers, such as causing burns, deformities, and even permanent disabilities.

‘Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages,’ he warned.

