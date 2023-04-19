Dubai Police announce security plans in place for safe Eid Al Fitr celebrations

April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
All necessary preparations and contingencies are in place to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al Fitr, the Dubai Police have announced on Wednesday.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs and Head of Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, said, "The committee is fully prepared for Eid Al Fitr celebrations by implementing an integrated security plan, including securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers will be held.”
He added patrols would be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets, to reinforce security measures, ease congestion, and maintain smooth traffic flow.
Al Ghaithi outlined security plan for Eid Al-Fitr includes deploying 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 10 rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.
Al Ghaithi noted the public can call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police smart app to report any observations or violations.
The Command and Control Centre is ready receive emergency reports 24/7, ensuring the swift arrival of specialised police teams.
Dubai Police urged the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches.
Al Ghaithi also called on families not to allow their children to play with fireworks during Eid due to their dangers, such as causing burns, deformities, and even permanent disabilities.
‘Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages,’ he warned.
ALSO READ:
April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Hotelier expects occupancy to reach 95 per cent for resorts and more than 80 per cent for urban/city hotels
She was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the peak of the 10th highest mountain in the world
Minimum fine of 100,000 pesos — or around Dh6,500 — will apply in case of certain violations; here's how to sign up
The app's tie-up with Uber will also grow its ride-hailing business; under the binding agreement, Uber retains full ownership of Careem Rides
It is vital for parents to keep up-to-date with their child's vaccinations and make regular visits to the doctor, medical experts advise, particularly if the child is under age two
Rafiq, who had been working in the UAE for 26 years, is survived by his wife and three children – two girls, aged 13 and 10, and a boy aged 6
Stakeholders from across the globe to delve into challenges and opportunities facing the tea industry at eighth edition of event from April 25-27 as a new generation of consumers with diverse tastes take to the beverage