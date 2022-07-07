Dubai Police announce Eid Al Adha cannons in two locations

In popular tradition, 2 shots fired to mark start of Islamic festival

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 2:51 PM

Want to go all traditional to welcome Eid Al Adha? The Dubai Police have readied their cannons at two locations to signal the start of the Islamic festival.

Two shots will be fired from the cannons at the Zabeel Grand Mosque and Al Mankhool Prayer Ground.

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, said the police strive to keep the tradition of cannon firing alive during the holy month of Ramadan and the two Eids.

Dubai Police cannons have become a popular tradition since the early 1960s. Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar to signal the end of fasting. Two shots are fired to mark the beginning of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.