Dubai Police address 500 money laundering cases in 3 years

Dubai Police on Tuesday revealed that it has addressed 500 money laundering cases in the last three years, conducting financial investigations of more than Dh4 billion, including Dh60 million in virtual assets.

Lt-Gen Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, noted that these achievements reflect the UAE’s dedication to combating money laundering and enhancing international cooperation to tackle financial crimes.

“Through the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee, the force strategically coordinates with key partners to fight financial crimes," he said.

"Our efforts encompass human resources development and specialised training for our officials such as the International Diploma in AML and Terrorist Financing, launched in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The programme has trained 116 professionals from relevant national organisations,” Al Marri revealed.

Lt-Gen Al Marri explained that Dubai Police has demonstrated exceptional commitment to intelligence sharing, exchanging 1,733 financial crime-related dossiers with international partners over the last three years.