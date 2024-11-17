Dubai Police add 200 new Land Cruisers to patrol fleet

Photos: Dubai Police/X

Dubai Police General Command has added 200 all-new Land Cruiser vehicles, exclusively distributed by Al-Futtaim Motors, to its patrol fleet. The patrols will be responsible for organizing traffic and enhancing the security presence of police officers in tourist areas and other areas of the emirate.

The launch of the new patrols comes within the framework of the authority's constant keenness to use modern means that feature the latest technologies, specifications, smart systems, and artificial intelligence technology, Major General Al Ghaithi explained.

The new patrols are an addition to the security and police patrols to cover all areas of the emirate, and aim to achieve the highest levels of response, to enhance the public’s confidence in police performance, he added.

Major General Al Ghaithi also praised the cooperation and coordination between Dubai Police and Al-Futtaim Motors in supporting programmes and leadership activities to ensure institutional integration between government and private entities.

He stressed that Dubai Police has always been keen to establish partnerships with the private sector. This permanent partnership and strategic cooperation between the two sides reflects the government’s orientations in enhancing communication and positive cooperation.