Dubai Police secure 95.2 million passengers in 2025 with AI-powered airport security

Dubai’s airports handled a huge volume of travellers and baggage in 2025, with Dubai Police securing the journeys of 95.2 million passengers and more than 86.75 million pieces of baggage as it expands the use of artificial intelligence and smart technologies across airport security.

The figures underline the scale of the security operation supporting Dubai’s fast-growing aviation sector, with police also focusing on reducing processing times and making the passenger journey smoother.

The developments were reviewed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during his annual inspection of the General Department of Airport Security.

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He said keeping pace with passenger growth requires continued investment in both technology and people while maintaining high levels of safety and security.

AI moves deeper into Dubai airport security

During the inspection, Al Marri reviewed advanced security systems operating across different stages of the passenger journey, from entering the airport to departure.

These include AI-enabled passenger screening, systems for detecting and handling unattended baggage, and technology that analyses camera feeds and visual data to strengthen monitoring and support faster responses.

Al Marri called for wider adoption of AI across security operations, saying the technology can improve efficiency, accelerate procedures and support decision-making.

The push comes as airport security teams deal with millions of passengers and bags while aiming to maintain smooth movement through the terminals.

Dubai Police said more than 86.75 million pieces of baggage were secured during 2025 through a system combining established security procedures with modern technologies.

Al Marri also reviewed nine development projects aimed at improving the passenger journey, streamlining procedures and integrating smart solutions from airport entry through departure.

He stressed that passengers should remain at the centre of service development, with data and technology used to anticipate their needs and provide faster and more efficient services.

4,542 airport security employees trained

Alongside technology, Dubai Police is continuing to invest in the workforce responsible for operating the airport security system.

Around 4,542 employees received specialised training during 2025, aimed at developing skills, improving readiness and strengthening the passenger experience.

The department reported 96 per cent internal employee happiness and a 100 per cent employee motivation rate.

Al Marri said human talent remains central to sustainable security excellence, highlighting the need to continuously train and empower employees to work with emerging technologies and tools.

The department also reported that 27 identified improvement opportunities had all been completed, giving it a 100 per cent completion rate.

The measures are part of an ongoing effort to turn passenger and operational feedback into practical improvements.

Another milestone highlighted during the inspection was the department’s 100 per cent compliance with national and international civil aviation security standards for seven consecutive years, based on internal and external audit reports.

Al Marri said the result reflected the professionalism of airport security personnel and their commitment to international standards, while calling for continued adoption of global best practices and new aviation security technologies.

For Dubai, the focus is not only on securing one of the world’s busiest aviation gateways but also on the experience passengers have while passing through it.

“Dubai airports are among the emirate’s most important gateways to the world, and the experience passengers have from the moment they arrive at the airport is an essential part of the image Dubai presents as a global city built on security, efficiency, innovation and quality of life,” he said.

Al Marri said Dubai’s position in global aviation has been built through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and human capabilities.

He added that Dubai Police would continue developing its security ecosystem, including through AI and other smart solutions, as the emirate prepares for future growth in passenger traffic.

The approach, he said, is intended to combine high security standards with efficient procedures and an increasingly seamless passenger experience.