Dubai Police fulfils six-year-old girl's wish to visit Hatta police station

Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of six-year-old Nay Anas Al Amouri with a special visit to the Smart Police Station in Hatta, giving her a chance to explore police work and learn about the force’s smart services.

Nay and her family were welcomed at Hatta Police Station by Colonel Obaid Al Badwawi, Deputy Director, and Colonel Dr Saif Al Qaydi, Head of the Administrative Affairs Section.

The young girl was excited as she took a guided tour of the station, exploring its modern services and technologies and learning about the work of police officers and their role in serving the community.

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Nay enthusiastically asked questions about police work, the station and its services, and expressed her happiness at having her wish come true.

Nay’s father, Anas Al Amouri, thanked Hatta Police Station for the warm welcome and care shown to his daughter, saying the visit would remain a cherished memory for her.

Nay left the station with a smile, taking home a special memory of the day her wish to experience police work came true.

Colonel Obaid Al Badwawi said community and humanitarian initiatives are an important part of police work, helping strengthen ties with residents, particularly children, and promoting a positive image of police officers as partners in protecting and serving the community.

He added that Dubai Police remains committed to responding to such requests as part of its efforts to spread happiness and strengthen trust between the community and security agencies.