From crashes to locked cars: Dubai Police carried out 4,870 rescues in 6 months

Dubai Police carried out 4,870 search and rescue missions during the first half of 2026, demonstrating the force's high level of operational readiness and its ability to respond rapidly and effectively to emergencies.

During the period, the authority completed 385 rescue operations at accident scenes, 1,598 recovery and towing missions, four operations to recover vehicles trapped in sand, 575 operations to open locked vehicles, homes and lifts, 72 emergency response training exercises simulating different rescue scenarios, 416 event security support missions, as well as numerous other operational tasks.

Brigadier Khalid Ibrahim, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, stated that this achievement reflects the ongoing support of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. He emphasized that these efforts align with the force’s strategic objectives to enhance public safety, improve quality of life, and reinforce Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest cities.

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He added that the department continues to enhance its operational capabilities by investing in skilled personnel, advanced technologies, and close coordination with strategic partners to deliver proactive, efficient services that meet community needs.

Ibrahim noted that the number of missions completed in the first half of the year demonstrates the full readiness of Dubai Police search and rescue teams to respond quickly and professionally to diverse emergencies, reducing response times and protecting lives and property.

He highlighted Dubai Police’s strong focus on developing personnel through advanced training programs that simulate real-life emergencies, such as vehicle entrapments, traffic collisions, fires, and falls from height. These exercises improve field readiness and ensure teams respond efficiently and professionally to critical incidents.

Brigadier Ibrahim explained that the 72 training exercises conducted in the first half of the year were part of a strategic plan to test operational readiness in realistic environments, verify personnel and equipment preparedness, strengthen rapid decision-making during emergencies, and minimize potential risks.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to continuously developing operational capabilities through ongoing investment in personnel and modern technologies, further strengthening its position as a global leader in security, safety, and rescue services.