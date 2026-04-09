Dubai Police conduct nearly 380 mounted patrols in first quarter of 2026

Dubai Police conducted 379 mounted patrols across residential, commercial and tourist areas during the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing safety and boosting community engagement.

Lieutenant Colonel Dahi Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Mounted Police Station, said the unit continues to strengthen its presence across the emirate in coordination with police stations, enhancing both security and public interaction.

“These efforts are guided by the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, with ongoing follow-up from senior leadership,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Al Jallaf noted that mounted patrols helped secure 67 community events and six sporting events during the same period, highlighting their growing role in operational and community-focused policing.

He added that the patrols serve as a key extension of Dubai Police’s wider security system, particularly in areas that are difficult to access by vehicles. “Their mobility allows officers to reach narrow locations and pursue suspects or wanted individuals more effectively,” he said.

The Mounted Police Station also undertakes a range of activities, including securing sports matches, participating in public events and shows, organising endurance races, and supporting therapeutic training programmes for students.

“These initiatives are carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, reflecting our commitment to combining security with meaningful community engagement,” Al Jallaf said.