Dubai Police deploys 36 robots, plans to expand AI use further

Their deployment is helping the police force focus more closely on specialised tasks by 'increasing productivity and reducing routine workloads'

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 12:58 PM
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Dubai Police has deployed 36 RPA robots across a range of tasks, as AI increasingly plays a role in policing and public services, according to a statement by the authority. RPA, also known as software robotics, refers to when automated bots perform repetitive tasks that humans usually do.

Their deployment is helping the police force focus more closely on specialised tasks by "increasing productivity and reducing routine workloads".

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Dubai Police said it also recorded "high levels of digital reliability" during the current year, where continuity rate for public services reached 99.97 per cent, while the continuity of systems reached 99.92 per cent.

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Smart Police Stations, a landmark initiative of Dubai Police, already implements tech to make policing services more accessible, faster, and more flexible for residents.

The authority plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence across police, administrative and operational activities, in a way that supports decision making, and improves response times, the statement read.

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