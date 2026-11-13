Dubai Police issue over 27,000 traffic fines in October, warn against unsafe driving

Dubai Police recorded 27,756 traffic violations in October 2026 through smart traffic monitoring systems, as authorities stepped up efforts to tackle dangerous driving behaviours and improve road safety.

The violations included motorists using mobile phones behind the wheel, engaging in activities that distract them from the road and failing to wear seat belts.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said advanced monitoring systems had helped detect and document violations with a high degree of accuracy.

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He said the integration of artificial intelligence and modern technologies into traffic monitoring had strengthened the force's ability to identify dangerous practices that might otherwise go unnoticed through conventional enforcement methods.

Distracted driving puts road users at risk

Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that even a few seconds of distraction could have serious consequences, leaving drivers unable to respond to sudden changes in traffic conditions.

Using mobile phones to make calls, browse social media or read and send messages can significantly affect a driver's concentration and reaction time, increasing the risk of collisions.

He also highlighted other situations that require motorists' full attention, including sudden stops, pedestrians crossing roads and unexpected changes in traffic flow.

Dubai Police stressed that distracted driving endangers not only motorists but also passengers and other road users.

Using a mobile phone or engaging in other distracting activities while driving carries a fine of Dh800, in addition to four black points.

Seat belts remain essential for passenger safety

The force also highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts, warning that failing to use them can increase the risk of serious injuries during accidents.

Seat belts help prevent drivers and passengers from being thrown against the vehicle's interior or ejected during a collision, reducing the likelihood of severe injuries.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that wearing a seat belt should be treated as an essential safety measure rather than simply a way to avoid a traffic fine.

Motorists caught failing to wear a seat belt face a fine of Dh700, according to the information provided by Dubai Police.

Dubai Police to expand smart monitoring

Dubai Police also plan to increase the number of smart traffic monitoring devices and expand their deployment across internal roads and major highways.

The expansion is intended to strengthen the force's ability to identify traffic violations and dangerous driving practices, while improving the efficiency of road monitoring.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the initiative forms part of a wider strategy to improve road safety, address the causes of traffic accidents and encourage motorists to comply with traffic regulations.

He added that Dubai Police would continue taking action against motorists who repeatedly commit violations or engage in dangerous driving, with smart monitoring systems and traffic patrols helping identify offenders.