How Dubai Police taught 2 Iraqi officers to use tech, not just own it

Two officers from Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government have praised Dubai Police’s use of technology, innovation and international cooperation after completing the third edition of the Policing Innovation and Leadership (PIL) Diploma.

Captain Mohammad Hayder Mohammad Bndyan, head of the Coordination Department at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior, and First Lieutenant Mansur Mudhafar Swara of the Forensic Evidence Department took part in the programme, organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with Rabdan Academy.

Both officers said the UAE’s focus on innovation and excellence in policing had encouraged them to join the programme.

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Captain Bndyan highlighted Dubai Police’s use of advanced technology and innovative tools, as well as its engagement with citizens and residents.

First Lieutenant Swara praised the force’s strategic approach, use of smart technologies and focus on public service and community engagement, including through its Positive Spirit Council.

Innovation beyond technology

Captain Bndyan said one of the main lessons he took from the programme was that innovation is not only about technology, but also about making the best use of available resources.

“Innovation does not always depend on expensive technology but rather on how effectively we use the tools available, even if simple,” he said.

He also highlighted innovative leadership, team management and the responsible use of artificial intelligence as key lessons from the programme.

First Lieutenant Swara said the diploma strengthened his understanding of innovative thinking, professional development and evidence-based policing.

Practical training and field experience

The programme combined academic learning with practical police training, giving participants the opportunity to explore approaches they could apply in their own departments.

Captain Bndyan highlighted the SWAT module, which introduced him to modern tools and tactics for crowd control, VIP protection and building clearance.

First Lieutenant Swara, who specialises in forensic evidence, said the programme encouraged him to explore more innovative and scientific approaches to his work to improve the efficiency and quality of forensic investigations.

Sharing policing expertise

The two officers also shared their professional experience from Iraq during the programme.

Captain Bndyan discussed ways to build community trust and involve the public in maintaining security. He also highlighted emerging threats, including cryptocurrency-related crime, cyber extortion, human trafficking, drug trafficking and cross-border fraud.

First Lieutenant Swara shared his experience in forensic investigations, scientific evidence, crime scene management and coordination between departments. He also discussed ways to raise public awareness of cybercrime and organised crime.

International cooperation

Both officers stressed the importance of international cooperation as crime increasingly crosses borders.

Captain Bndyan described international police cooperation as “a cornerstone of future policing”, adding that the programme in Dubai connected him with colleagues from more than 60 countries.

First Lieutenant Swara also stressed the need for countries to work together and share information effectively to combat transnational crime.