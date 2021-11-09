Dubai PodFest kicks off on November 14 with prominent podcasters

The event will be held at One Central in Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai PodFest - the first event in the region dedicated to podcasting - is coming to the city on November 14.

Several prominent podcasters, audio content creators and leading organisations in the industry will participate in the inaugural edition of Dubai PodFest, hosted by Dubai Press Club.

The event will be held at One Central in Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The first edition of Dubai PodFest will explore the future of podcasting in the region and the massive growth opportunities available in the sector. The event will also highlight the experiences of various podcasters from across the Arab world and discuss their roles in promoting positive content and inspirational stories.

Mona Al Marri, president of Dubai Press Club, said hosting the region's largest gathering for podcasters underlines Dubai's leading position as a global hub for digital media and creative content development.

“It also reflects Dubai Press Club’s keenness to support the development of the media sector by collaborating with leading organisations and platforms in the industry," she said.

Dubai PodFest will serve as an enriching platform for participants, allowing them to share their perspectives on current trends and the future of podcasting in the region, she added.

“Dubai Press Club will be announcing a series of projects and initiatives to support podcasters and aspiring content creators in the Arab world and provide them with the tools and platforms required to raise excellence,” Al Marri said.

Maitha Buhumaid, director of Dubai Press Club, said Dubai PodFest is in line with the club's keenness to stay abreast of the rapid transformations in the media landscape. The event also aims to support podcasters in the Arab world by highlighting the importance of the growing sector.

“With the UAE emerging as one of the fastest growing podcast markets in the Middle East, Dubai PodFest seeks to identify key opportunities in the sector and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between participants,” she said.

