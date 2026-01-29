Dubai Media Office launches free streaming platform called 'Dubai+'

The platform has 30,000 hours of content, including original and exclusive productions

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 9:15 AM
Dubai Media Office on Thursday announced that it launched a new digital platform "designed for the whole family" called Dubai+.

The platform has 30,000 hours of content, including original and exclusive productions.

It will livestream major sporting events and championships, with experiences set to be broadcast directly from the emirate itself.

The platform is currently free to use, according to the website. Content on Dubai+ can be viewed through the app — which even allows users to download content.

New content is added every Thursday, to its multi-language catalog of films, series, children's programs, and documentaries to watch at will.

