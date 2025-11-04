Dubai announces 15,000 jobs, affordable schools, early cancer screening under new plan

Dubai's Crown Prince just approved a set of policies aiming to make the emirate one of the world’s most beautiful, most liveable, and healthiest cities.

From increasing greenery to building more affordable schools and detecting cancer early, these initiatives touch upon every aspect of wellbeing in a residents' life.

The plans were approved during a meeting of the The Executive Council of Dubai held as part of the UAE Annual Government Meetings 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The projects include:

The Public Parks and Greenery Strategy

The Aviation Talent 33 initiative

The policy to Expand and Promote Affordable Schools

The Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033

The Establishment of the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court

The expansion of Early Detection Healthcare Services

Chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Urban greening and parks

The Public Parks and Greenery Strategy includes over 800 projects, including 310 new parks, the improvement of 322 existing parks, 120 new open spaces, over 70 roads’ rights-of-way, and 14 technological projects.

It aims to boost annual park visits in Dubai to 95 million by 2040 and triple the number of trees, provide 187 square kilometres of green areas — 11 square metres per person — and use 100 per cent recycled water for irrigation.

The project also promotes healthy lifestyles, aiming for 80 per cent of Dubai’s residents to live within a five-minute walk of their neighbourhood park and within a ten-minute cycle ride of a district park.

Aviation talent

The council also approved the Aviation Talent 33 initiative which aims to reinforce Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world. The initiative will ensure Dubai has the readiness, skills, and technological leadership to deliver world-class operations at Dubai’s airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport.

Key targets include Emiratisation in leadership and operational roles, providing over 15,000 job opportunities, more than 4,000 training and skills development opportunities, and forging over 30 strategic partnerships with aviation companies as part of the Aviation Talent 33 network.

This initiative also contributes to the broader vision to double Dubai’s economy, attract Dh650 billion in investment, and add 65,000 Emiratis to the private sector.

Affordable schools

The council approved the Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools to support Dubai’s aspirations to rank among the world’s top ten cities for education quality in line with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

The policy aims to attract around 60 new affordable schools by 2033, adding approximately 120,000 new seats. It also includes incentives to reduce government fees to encourage investors to establish new affordable private schools, including reduced land leasing costs.

Global sporting hub

The council also approved the Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, developed by the Dubai Sports Council, which aims to make Dubai the world’s leading sports hub.

It focuses on attracting international events, supporting sports clubs, developing talent, and encouraging public participation in sports. The plan comprises 19 programmes and 75 initiatives across 17 priority sports, serving all of society but especially youth and people of determination.

Financial restructuring and insolvency court

The Establishment of the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court Project will specialise in financial reorganisation and bankruptcy applications and cases.

The project aims to attract investment, assist traders and companies in settling their debts, avoid asset liquidation, and protect creditor rights through restructuring, debt repayment, and business continuity without compromising fairness.

It aims to help make Dubai one of the world’s top three financial centres.

Early disease detection

Aiming to help place Dubai among the top ten cities for healthy life expectancy, the council approved the project to expand Early Detection Healthcare Services for Emirati citizens. This also aims to reduce chronic diseases that currently account for 52 per cent of deaths.

The project seeks to increase early detection for colon cancer by 40 per cent, increase vaccination services by 50 per cent, achieve over 90 per cent patient satisfaction with early detection services, and reduce appointment waiting times for early detection to seven days or under.