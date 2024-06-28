E-Paper

Dubai: Philippine President's wife to meet Filipino expat community on Saturday

The event has strict access and only those who have pre-registered will be allowed to enter the venue

by

Angel Tesorero
(From left) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos. Photo: WAM file
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 5:50 PM

The wife of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos, is set to meet leaders of the Filipino expat community on Saturday morning, at a hotel in Downtown Dubai.

In the invitation sent to Khaleej Times by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, it was indicated that the event has “strict access” and only those who have pre-registered will be allowed to enter the venue. No further details were given about the agenda and who will be joining the Philippine First Lady from Manila during the meeting.


The visit by Mrs Araneta-Marcos to Dubai comes after Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a work visit to Manila early this month. He had a meeting with President Marcos in Malacanang Palace, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation. Mrs Araneta-Marcos was also present to meet Sheikh Abdullah in Manila.

The Philippines and UAE are celebrating 50 years diplomatic and bilateral relations that was established on August 19, 1974.

Meanwhile, Filipino expats are keen to see a sitting Philippine president visit them in the UAE. The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008, when Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was the president.

Marcos Jr. was supposed to visit the UAE in November last year to attend COP28 but made a last-minute decision to cancel his trip to Dubai, citing “important developments” in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea as the reason then for his decision not to attend the UN Climate Summit.

He was also scheduled to meet the Filipino community at Dubai World Trade Centre and it would have been the first time in 15 years that a Philippine president would meet their kababayan (countrymen) in the UAE.

Angel Tesorero

