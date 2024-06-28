Dubai: Philippine President's wife to meet Filipino expat community on Saturday

Randolph’s parents, Rod and Lyn, said they are thankful to everyone who supported them since 2016, when they made a public appeal for financial and moral support
The wife of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos, is set to meet leaders of the Filipino expat community on Saturday morning, at a hotel in Downtown Dubai.
In the invitation sent to Khaleej Times by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, it was indicated that the event has “strict access” and only those who have pre-registered will be allowed to enter the venue. No further details were given about the agenda and who will be joining the Philippine First Lady from Manila during the meeting.
The visit by Mrs Araneta-Marcos to Dubai comes after Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a work visit to Manila early this month. He had a meeting with President Marcos in Malacanang Palace, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation. Mrs Araneta-Marcos was also present to meet Sheikh Abdullah in Manila.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Philippines and UAE are celebrating 50 years diplomatic and bilateral relations that was established on August 19, 1974.
Meanwhile, Filipino expats are keen to see a sitting Philippine president visit them in the UAE. The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008, when Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was the president.
Marcos Jr. was supposed to visit the UAE in November last year to attend COP28 but made a last-minute decision to cancel his trip to Dubai, citing “important developments” in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea as the reason then for his decision not to attend the UN Climate Summit.
He was also scheduled to meet the Filipino community at Dubai World Trade Centre and it would have been the first time in 15 years that a Philippine president would meet their kababayan (countrymen) in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Randolph’s parents, Rod and Lyn, said they are thankful to everyone who supported them since 2016, when they made a public appeal for financial and moral support
There is unanimous agreement on the importance of offering riders with refreshments and generous tips
The promotion will involve eight shopping malls and 16 hotels across the emirate
A workshop attendee said she wanted to be the woman who stopped to help others who are stranded
The new policy will be in place until October, authority says
The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
Having an internship experience on their resume makes graduates more attractive to potential employers, students believe
Fines of Dh20,000 to 100,000 shall be imposed on companies that fail to meet their target before June 30 — but experts warn against skirting the rules