Look: 40,000 Filipinos gather in Dubai for Philippines Independence Day celebration

A sea of red, blue, white and yellow fills Dubai World Trade Centre today as around 40,000 members of the Filipino community come together to celebrate the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence, turning the venue into one of the largest Filipino cultural gatherings in the UAE.

Organised by the Emirates Loves Philippines initiative, the event is drawing thousands of Filipinos from across the Emirates, alongside residents from other nationalities eager to experience the vibrant traditions, music, cuisine and heritage of the Philippines. The celebration is a colourful showcase of the strong and enduring friendship between the UAE and the Republic of the Philippines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From the moment visitors step into the venue, they are greeted by the sights and sounds of Filipino culture. Traditional costumes, lively music and cultural performances create a festive atmosphere as families, friends and community groups gather to mark a day of national pride far from home.

The celebration serves as more than just an Independence Day event. It is also a tribute to the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE’s growth and success. With hundreds of thousands of Filipinos living and working across the Emirates, the community plays a significant role in sectors ranging from healthcare and education to hospitality, aviation and business.

The event is taking place in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Philippine Consul General in Dubai. Representatives from Philippine business councils, community organisations and Filipino schools across the UAE are also participating in the festivities.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence said, “My dear friends, we are reminded today that the true strength of any nation is not measured only during times of prosperity and celebration; it is also revealed during periods of challenge and uncertainty. Our celebration of this year's Independence Day comes at a time of regional conflict and unprovoked Iranian aggression. We in the United Arab Emirates have navigated these challenges with thought, confidence, and unity. That steadiness comes from leadership; it comes from the wisdom and foresight of the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has guided this country with resolve and determination through moments that tested us all.”

He noted that these qualities have inspired confidence among the UAE's citizens and residents and the country’s friends around the world who have supported one another, cared for their families, and upheld the values of respect, tolerance, co-existence and responsibility.

Throughout the day, audiences are enjoying a packed programme of entertainment and cultural showcases. Among the biggest attractions are performances by Filipino actress and singer Arci Muñoz and popular P-pop group One, G22 and ALAMAT are drawing enthusiastic crowds and adding a concert-like energy to the celebrations.

Heritage takes centre stage as well. The traditional Sagala pageant, one of the Philippines’ most cherished cultural customs, is being presented alongside a vibrant carnival parade featuring traditional Filipino attire and regional costumes. The displays offer visitors a glimpse into the country's rich history and diverse cultural traditions.

Beyond the festivities, the event reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to tolerance, coexistence and cultural exchange.