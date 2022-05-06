Dubai: Philippine consulate to temporarily suspend services

President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
The Philippine Consul General in Dubai has announced that it will temporarily suspend its services on May 9 and 10.
According to a tweet, this comes in light of the 2022 Philippine national election, which will take place on Monday. The consulate's premises will be used to count votes at this time.
The tweet also says that the consulate will only accommodate emergency cases during this time.
ALSO READ:
The consulate had also announced on Wednesday that it would have an earlier cut-off time of 7pm from May 6 to 8. This is meant to ensure safe and orderly conduct of overseas voting.
The cut-off time for May 9, the last day of voting, remains at 3pm.
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
Employees had protested against alleged pay cuts
UAE1 day ago
Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast
UAE1 day ago
Zero per cent duty to also apply to items that fall under the retail industry sector
UAE1 day ago
Carbon dioxide emissions also reduced by 1.1 million tonnes in 10 years
UAE1 day ago
The fees can be paid using the designated machines on site, or via app or SMS
UAE1 day ago
She was travelling with her three children on an Emirates flight
UAE1 day ago
With the holidays approaching their end, here are some drives to make before the mercury rises
UAE1 day ago