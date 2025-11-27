Dubai: Now pay digitally for services at Philippine Consulate

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai is now accepting digital payment for consular services, a break from the previous practice of accepting only cash payment.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Philippine mission said it signed last month a card payment facility agreement with Emirates NBD “to implement an electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) card payment system.”

“Through this partnership, clients may now pay consular fees via debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, eliminating the need for cash transactions and significantly reducing processing time,” the PCG noted, adding: “The system enhances convenience, accuracy, and transparency.”

Filipino expats in Dubai have long been complaining of the “cumbersome process” of paying only in cash when requesting for consular services, including passport application and renewal, as well as document attestation.

The PCG said: “By adopting secure and seamless digital solutions, the Consulate reinforces its dedication to ensuring that every transaction is faster, safer and more convenient for the Filipino community in the UAE.”

The card payment facility was launched last week.