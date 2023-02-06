Dubai: Philippine consulate announces special passport service for babies

The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
Filipino parents in the UAE who wish to register their newborns and apply for their babies’ passports will be accommodated in a special service on Friday, February 10, the consulate announced today.
The Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will be extending their operating hours for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative. Instead of the 11.30am closing time on Friday, the mission will be open until 3.30pm only for its infant services.
The initiative was launched to accommodate the rising number of Filipino parents applying for these baby services, said Vice-Consul Paola Ebora.
Among the consular services that will be available from 7.30am to 3.30pm on February 10 are:
Appointments, however, have to be secured through this link. (https://tinyurl.com/DubaiPCGBabiesDayOut)
Here are the requirements:
Report of Birth:
1. Confirmed online appointment.
2. Personal appearance of child and either parent
3. Original and six(6) copies of the following:
4. Additional documents may be required
Affidavit of Acknowledgment of Paternity (AAP):
1. Four (4) duly accomplished Certificate of Registration form and AAP form (available at the Consulate website).
2. One (1) copy of Certificate of Live Birth (COLB) issued by the hospital in the Philippines OR PSA copy of Birth Certificate
3. Five (5) copies of Father’s passport.
Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father (AUSF):
1. Four (4) duly accomplished Certificate of Registration form and AAP form (available at the Consulate website).
2. One (1) copy of Certificate of Live Birth (COLB) issued by the hospital in the Philippines OR PSA copy of Birth Certificate
3. Five (5) copies of Mother’s passport.
