Dubai: Philippine consulate announces special passport service for babies

Operating hours have also been extended for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:25 PM

Filipino parents in the UAE who wish to register their newborns and apply for their babies’ passports will be accommodated in a special service on Friday, February 10, the consulate announced today.

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will be extending their operating hours for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative. Instead of the 11.30am closing time on Friday, the mission will be open until 3.30pm only for its infant services.

The initiative was launched to accommodate the rising number of Filipino parents applying for these baby services, said Vice-Consul Paola Ebora.

Among the consular services that will be available from 7.30am to 3.30pm on February 10 are:

Report of birth

New passport application for infants

Affidavit of acknowledgment of paternity

Affidavit to use the surname of father

Appointments, however, have to be secured through this link. (https://tinyurl.com/DubaiPCGBabiesDayOut)

Here are the requirements:

Report of Birth:

Parents need to get appointment for the Report of Birth and passport application of their infants.

1. Confirmed online appointment.

2. Personal appearance of child and either parent

3. Original and six(6) copies of the following:

Marriage Certificate/Report of Marriage on PSA Security Paper

Valid Passport of both parents (data page and page 3)

English Birth Certificate duly authenticated by UAE Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Foreign (MOFAIC), OR English translated Birth Certificate duly stamped by the UAE Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFAIC).

4. Additional documents may be required

Affidavit of Acknowledgment of Paternity (AAP):

Parents need to get appointment for the Report of Birth and passport application of their infants.

1. Four (4) duly accomplished Certificate of Registration form and AAP form (available at the Consulate website).

2. One (1) copy of Certificate of Live Birth (COLB) issued by the hospital in the Philippines OR PSA copy of Birth Certificate

3. Five (5) copies of Father’s passport.

Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father (AUSF):

Parents need to get appointment for the Report of Birth and passport application of their infants.

1. Four (4) duly accomplished Certificate of Registration form and AAP form (available at the Consulate website).

2. One (1) copy of Certificate of Live Birth (COLB) issued by the hospital in the Philippines OR PSA copy of Birth Certificate

3. Five (5) copies of Mother’s passport.

