Dubai's new pet shelter sparks hope among rescuers for easier rehoming of stray animals

Dubai’s new integrated pet shelter and digital adoption platform have been welcomed by members of the UAE’s animal-welfare community, who believe the initiative could transform how stray and abandoned animals are rescued, treated and rehomed.

Last month, Dubai announced the opening of the shelter, complete with a new digital platform that allows residents to browse rescued cats and dogs available for adoption before visiting the facility. The new shelter, located at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan, is designed to care for stray and lost companion animals, providing veterinary treatment, rehabilitation, grooming and adoption services under one roof.

Rescuers and pet-industry professionals said the project could ease the pressure on independent volunteers while encouraging responsible pet ownership and making adoption more accessible.

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Rafah Arjeh, an office manager and pet-grooming business owner, said she felt “genuinely happy and proud” when she heard about the initiative.

“I think it’s a wonderful step towards improving animal welfare in the UAE,” she said. “Any initiative that makes rescuing, adopting and caring for stray animals easier is something I fully support.”

Arjeh, who owns six rescued cats and volunteers at adoption events, said the project gave her hope that more residents would become involved in helping animals in need.

She believes combining a physical shelter with a digital adoption service could make it easier for rescuers to connect with suitable families.

“It can also educate the public about responsible pet ownership and encourage more people to adopt instead of buying pets,” she said. “Hopefully, it will also reduce the number of stray animals living on the streets.”

Rescuers stretched by medical bills

According to Arjeh, finding permanent homes remains one of the greatest challenges facing rescuers.

She had not planned to adopt six cats, but took them in after finding them in desperate situations. One had a broken leg, another suffered from severe eye inflammation, while a third appeared to have a skin condition or parasitic infection.

Her experience caring for animals and relationships with veterinarians helped her secure treatment at more affordable rates but she said many rescuers do not have access to the same support.

Dogs can be particularly difficult to rehome because some buildings and landlords do not permit them, she added. They may also require more space and a greater commitment from adopters.

Independent rescuers need affordable veterinary treatment, temporary accommodation, foster networks and transport assistance, Arjeh said. A reliable platform that promotes animals awaiting adoption could also substantially improve their chances of finding families.

“The shelter should see rescuers, veterinary clinics and foster volunteers as partners,” she said. “Good communication and coordination are essential.”

Under such a system, veterinarians could provide medical treatment, rescuers could identify animals in distress, foster volunteers could care for them temporarily, and the shelter could coordinate the process.

Arjeh is preparing to open RWOOFI Pet Grooming in Abu Dhabi and hopes to provide grooming services to rescued animals before adoption.

“Grooming often improves their health, comfort and chances of being adopted,” she said. “Animal welfare is a shared responsibility, and initiatives like this can inspire more businesses, volunteers and pet owners to work together.”

‘Only the beginning’

Andrea Petrovic, business development manager at Wunderdog, described the initiative as a positive step for animal welfare in Dubai.

“The fact that Dubai Municipality is leading it gives hope that animal welfare is becoming an increasingly important priority and that we are moving in the right direction,” she said.

Petrovic works in the pet industry, supports licensed local animal shelters and has a rescued dog, a surrendered dog and an adopted cat.

She said shelter workers and rescuers frequently dedicate significant amounts of time, emotional energy and personal funds to helping neglected and abandoned animals.

Petrovic also welcomed stronger enforcement of animal-welfare regulations, saying education and enforcement must go hand in hand.

“It sends a clear message that animal welfare matters,” she said.

She believes the digital platform could connect more residents with animals awaiting homes, make adoption easier and promote responsible ownership.

However, she cautioned that the launch should be viewed as a starting point rather than a complete solution.

“There is still a long road ahead when it comes to reducing the number of abandoned and stray cats and dogs across the UAE,” she said.

Continued public education, tougher action against abandonment and sustained support for rescuers and shelters would remain essential, she added.

Petrovic also plans to set up feeding stations serving community animals, particularly given the UAE’s harsh summer temperatures. “Stray animals did not choose to be abandoned,” she said. “Access to fresh water and food can be lifesaving.”

She added: “I see this as a very promising step forward, and I genuinely hope it marks the beginning of even greater progress for animal welfare in Dubai and across the UAE.”