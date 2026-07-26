Dubai opens new pet shelter with digital adoption platform for rescued cats, dogs

Dubai has opened an integrated pet shelter in Warsan, complete with a new digital platform that allows residents to browse rescued cats and dogs available for adoption before visiting the facility.

The new shelter, located at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan, is designed to care for stray and lost companion animals, providing veterinary treatment, rehabilitation, grooming and adoption services under one roof.

Residents interested in adopting a pet can use the online platform to view animals available for adoption, along with details about their health and behaviour, helping them make informed decisions before completing the process.

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The facility also includes interactive adoption rooms where prospective owners can spend time with animals before taking them home, a veterinary clinic with a surgical operating theatre, and a dedicated centre to help reunite lost pets with their owners after verifying identification and ownership details.

Dubai Municipality said the shelter is part of wider efforts to improve animal welfare and encourage responsible pet ownership, while providing a humane system for managing stray companion animals.

The municipality has also signed agreements with Vets Fur Pets Veterinary Clinic and Phoenix Veterinary Clinic to support the treatment and rehabilitation of injured or sick stray animals and promote best practices in animal care.

As part of the initiative, the municipality will continue implementing internationally recognised Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programmes for stray cats, alongside treatment and care programmes for stray dogs and cats. Under the approach, stray cats are humanely trapped, neutered and vaccinated where required before being returned to their original locations, provided it is safe for both the animals and the public.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafei, acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the new shelter strengthens the emirate's veterinary services while supporting the "One Health" approach, which recognises the link between human, animal and environmental health.

Earlier this year, Dubai Municipality introduced the region's first AI-powered "Ihsan" smart feeding stations for stray and loose companion animals, installing 12 units across Dubai to support animal welfare and environmental sustainability.