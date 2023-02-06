Dubai: Pervez Musharraf's body repatriated; arrangements finalised for burial in Pakistan

The Pink Caravan campaign, held under the patronage of Sharjah Ruler, will continue on Tuesday as the riders journey north towards Umm Al Quwain
Former Pakistani president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's body has been repatriated to Pakistan. Sources said a flight carrying the mortal remains of Musharraf departed from Dubai late evening at around 7 pm for Karachi. His family members accompanied the body.
The 79-year-old retired general died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness. He had been hospitalised in Dubai’s American Hospital due to a disease called amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.
According to agency reports, all arrangements have been completed for the burial in the army cantonment area in Karachi, officials said. “Arrangements have been completed at the Malir cantonment where he will be buried at Old Army Graveyard. The funeral prayers will be offered at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir cantonment,” one source said. The funeral would take place on Tuesday, a military source said.
A Pakistan Foreign Office official said that the Pakistan mission in UAE was in touch with Musharraf’s family and facilitating them in every way. “Our missions in UAE are in contact with his family,” the official said.
Musharraf, who seized power after a bloodless military coup in October 1999 and ousted the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ruled Pakistan till 2008 as chief executive and President.
The former president and army chief was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.
“In the end he left Pakistanis with a deep distaste for direct military rule — so that even though the military wields much power behind the scenes now, it does not want to be in power directly again,” Madiha Afzal, an analyst from the Brookings Institution, said.
