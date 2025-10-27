UAE: Indian expats to get e-passports with chips when applying through new portal

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced the rollout of the new Passport Seva Programme (PSP 2.0) for all passport-related services, starting Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The new features of this programme include the issuance of e-passports with electronic chips, no extra charges for edits, and more.

The initiative encourages applicants to upload their documents through the upgraded GPSP 2.0 platform, helping to reduce waiting times at BLS Centres.

From this date, all applicants are required to use the new online portal — https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp/AuthNavigation/Login — to apply for or renew their passports.

According to the consulate, the updated system aims to make the passport application process faster, more transparent, and user-friendly.

Key features of PSP 2.0

The new system introduces several enhancements, including the issuance of e-passports embedded with an electronic chip containing digitised data of the passport holder. The e-passport will facilitate faster and more secure immigration clearance.

Applicants will also be able to upload ICAO-compliant photographs, signatures, and supporting documents directly to the portal — a feature designed to reduce waiting time at BLS centres. The consulate has advised applicants to review the ICAO photograph guidelines before submission.

Additionally, the new system allows minor corrections to be made at BLS centres without requiring applicants to retype their forms, streamlining the process further and eliminating extra charges for such edits.

How to apply

Applicants can register on the new portal by creating an account, logging in, and generating a new application. After submitting the form online, they must print it and book an appointment through BLS International’s website. Applicants should then visit their respective BLS centre with the printed form and necessary supporting documents.

The Consulate General stated that the implementation of PSP 2.0 marks a major step towards modernising India’s passport services abroad, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for the Indian community in the UAE.