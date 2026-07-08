Dubai partners with Ubisoft on Assassin’s Creed launch to boost gaming hub ambitions

Dubai is stepping up efforts to strengthen its position in the global gaming industry, with the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) partnering with Ubisoft to host a midnight launch event for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced ahead of the game’s worldwide release.

The event, held in Dubai, brought together gaming enthusiasts, content creators and fans to celebrate the launch of the remake of one of Ubisoft’s most successful titles. The gathering marked the first public-facing event organised by DFGC since its establishment and reflected the commission’s focus on supporting the growth of the emirate’s gaming ecosystem.

Originally released in 2013, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag became one of the franchise’s most acclaimed games, attracting more than 34 million players worldwide. The new version, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, has been rebuilt using the latest version of Ubisoft’s Anvil Engine and includes updated visuals, enhanced gameplay and new content while retaining the core elements of the original title.

The launch event featured dedicated gameplay areas, cosplay activities, franchise-themed trivia and other fan engagement experiences aimed at celebrating gaming culture and community.

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at DFGC, said the partnership with Ubisoft aligns with Dubai’s goal of becoming a leading centre for gaming and creative industries. “Hosting the midnight launch event for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced in partnership with Ubisoft signifies our commitment to supporting the growth of Dubai’s gaming ecosystem and creating opportunities for creators, industry leaders and gaming communities to connect,” he said.

He added that collaborations with global industry leaders are intended to strengthen Dubai’s position as a gaming hub while helping attract talent, encourage innovation and contribute to the broader creative economy.

Gareth Evans, Territory Director at Ubisoft, said the company was pleased to work with DFGC on the launch. “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has surpassed 34 million players since originally launching in 2013, and this renewed and faithfully enhanced remake features stunning visuals, upgraded gameplay, and new content,” he said.

Developed by Ubisoft Singapore with contributions from members of the original development team, the remake revisits the story of pirate protagonist Edward Kenway and his adventures across the Caribbean. Ahead of its release, the title has already generated more than one million wishlists across gaming platforms and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC.