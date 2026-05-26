6 Dubai parks to give away free ice cream on Eid Al Adha

Families planning a day out this Eid Al Adha will have an extra reason to smile as six parks in Dubai will be handing out free ice cream to visitors during the holiday.

Residents and tourists visiting these public parks on the first day of Eid will be treated to complimentary scoops of ice cream between 5pm and 7pm — adding a sweet touch to the festive atmosphere.

The parks where free ice cream will be given out on May 27 are:

Creek Park

Mushrif National Park

Zabeel Park

Al Safa Park

Al Barsha Pond Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

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The move comes as part of wider Eid preparations in Dubai aimed at creating family-friendly spaces across the emirate during one of the most-anticipated public holidays of the year.

Across the emirate, parks, beaches and cultural destinations have been prepared to welcome families as part of Dubai’s Eid celebrations.

Public parks, including Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park will operate from 8:00am until midnight during the holiday period, while Dubai Frame will welcome visitors from 8:00am to 9:00pm.

Parks are expected to see large crowds as families gather for picnics, children's activities and evening outings following Eid prayers and celebrations at home.

Selected public beaches, including Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Khor Al Mamzar Beach, will be designated as family-only zones, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to safe and inclusive recreational spaces.

UAE government announced a 5-day Eid holiday for public sector employees this year, from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. Private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day paid holiday.