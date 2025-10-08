Dubai: 8 parks redesigned to be more accessible, get autism-friendly certification

Dubai Municipality announced that eight of its parks have been officially recognised as Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The parks are: Dubai Frame, Children’s City, Quranic Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park.

The announcement was made during the AccessAbilities Expo 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 6 to 8.

This certification proves that visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, along with their families, can enjoy a safe, welcoming, and supportive recreational environment within parks in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality has conducted extensive staff training on autism awareness and on-site facility evaluations. Employees are trained in supporting visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, and facilities meet stringent international standards of safety, accessibility, and visitor experience enhancement.

A comprehensive improvement journey

The parks underwent a full assessment to evaluate their suitability for visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities and to identify areas for enhancement. Based on the results, Dubai Municipality redesigned the visitor experience across its parks.

Enhancements included:

Designated parking spaces near entrances

Clearer and more inclusive signage

Sensory-friendly areas and ‘Quiet Rooms’

Improved restrooms and changing facilities

Wheelchair-accessible pathways and ramps

Priority entrances

Assistance services

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “By earning this international certification for our parks and recreational destinations, we are setting new standards that enhance the experience of families with children on the autism spectrum, making visits easier, more accessible, and truly enjoyable. Our goal is to provide safe, inclusive, and engaging public spaces and parks where every family can connect and create lasting memories together.”

Anwahi added, “This milestone reflects Dubai Municipality’s vision of building a city that is not only inclusive and liveable but also welcoming in the truest sense — a place where families can relax and create lasting memories together."

"Importantly, these eight destinations are only the beginning; our commitment is to expand this initiative across more of our sites so that inclusivity becomes the defining feature of every park and attraction in Dubai.”

Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES, said, “By certifying eight of its leading parks and recreational facilities, Dubai has set a global benchmark for inclusive public spaces and reaffirmed its leadership in accessibility and innovation.”

Dubai’s network of more than 220 parks and recreational facilities welcomed over 31 million visitors in 2024, including 29,022 people of determination.

The Certified Autism Center designation is awarded to organisations that meet the highest international standards for autism accessibility. Certified entities are listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a global resource that helps families easily locate inclusive locations and review venue details, sensory accommodations, and available services.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the way in providing cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in healthcare, education, and hospitality. Through resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, IBCCES continues to expand access to inclusive destinations worldwide.

Additional resources, such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com, offer families valuable information and listings of certified locations worldwide.