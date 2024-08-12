E-Paper

Dubai: Parkin records 26% jump in fines issued during second quarter this year

Around 2,900 new parking spaces during the second quarter of this year

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM

Parkin Company on Monday revealed the total number of fines issued in Dubai increased 26 per cent from 291,000 in Q2 2023 to 365,000 in Q2 2024, with a fine collection rate of 87 per cent during the quarter. The majority of the fines issued were a result of public parking enforcement.

The company also revealed that the total number of public parking spaces in Dubai crossed the 200,000 mark in the second quarter of 2024. Around 3,000 developer-owned parking spaces were also added, reaching 17, 200.


Likewise, around 2,900 new parking spaces were also added during the second quarter of this year, taking the total to 177,000 in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The company saw an increase of 3 per cent in parking spaces, taking the total to 200,4000 across the emirate.

“Parkin continued to enhance its enforcement capabilities via the use of its fleet of smart inspection scan cars. These vehicles have expanded the Company’s ability to undertake enforcement across new areas and with higher accuracy, reducing reliance on physical inspections.

"In addition to the overall increase in the number of customers and transactions, initiatives such as optimisation of scan routes, improvements to shift patterns and a change in the way permits are verified without the need for time-consuming manual checks, contributed to the total number of fines generated by scan cars more than doubling in Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Waheed Abbas

