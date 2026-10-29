Two pedestrian bridges announced at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah; construction begins

Construction has begun on two pedestrian bridges on Palm Jumeirah in a project designed to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic across the landmark destination. It is a joint project by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Holding Community Management.

The first bridge will be built near Shoreline, at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, with completion scheduled for June 2027. The second, at Golden Mile adjacent to the retail frontages, is due in October 2027. Together they will have a combined capacity of 2,700 pedestrians per hour — exceeding current demand and allowing for future growth — and are expected to benefit approximately 16,000 residents.

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Reduce waiting time

Waiting time for vehicles at surrounding intersections are projected to fall by 50 per cent, with shorter journey times and improved traffic flow expected across the area. Each bridge will span 40 metres and feature lifts and supporting facilities, designed to the highest standards of safety and accessibility, particularly for senior Emiratis and People of Determination. Their architecture is intended to complement Palm Jumeirah's distinctive urban and tourism character.

Hussain Al Banna, Chief Executive Officer of RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the project reflected the strategic partnership between the RTA and Dubai Holding to integrate infrastructure and road network projects with major developments. He said it built on ongoing cooperation to deliver "integrated traffic solutions that respond to current and future growth requirements, improve connectivity between areas and key facilities, enhance safety and accessibility, and support sustainable urban development across the emirate."

Francis Gianni, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Community Management, said the new bridges would "enhance accessibility and connectivity across Palm Jumeirah, while supporting safer pedestrian movement and smoother traffic flow," adding that the investment reflected a commitment to "creating future-ready communities that put people and their everyday experience at the centre."

The locations were selected on the basis of traffic and field studies assessing pedestrian and vehicle volumes, land-use patterns and current and future mobility needs. The Shoreline bridge sits on the inbound side of the Palm, the Golden Mile bridge on the outbound side, and traffic management measures will be in place throughout construction.

The project falls under a March 2025 agreement between the RTA and Dubai Holding to implement traffic solutions and upgrade road infrastructure serving 15 areas and development projects across Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah. Planned improvements there also include additional acceleration and deceleration lanes at six locations, with the bridges replacing at-grade crossings.

The bridges are also intended to support the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy's goal of zero road fatalities. The emirate's pedestrian fatality rate declined by 98 per cent between 2007 and 2025, while the number of pedestrian bridges and underpasses rose from 26 in 2006 to 178 by the end of 2025, an increase of approximately 585 percent.