Dubai: Pakistani driver honoured for returning Dh101,000 forgotten by passenger

Dubai Police recently honoured a Pakistani national who works as a limousine rental company driver for returning Dh101,000 that a passenger left behind in his taxi. Muhammad Sufyan Muhammad Riyad Arain was honoured for his honesty at Al Barsha Police Centre.
He expressed his gratitude for the recognition bestowed by the Dubai Police. Muhammad Riyad emphasised that his strong sense of duty and the importance of safeguarding the owner's rights and property drove him to take immediate action and deliver the money to the Al Barsha Police Centre.
Attended by senior police officials, including Major General Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Centre who lauded Muhammad Riyad's integrity as a shining example of the noble values cherished by society.
He emphasised that Dubai Police's recognition of Riyad's act of honesty aligns with the organisation's commitment to encouraging positive contributions from the public, in line with the strategic objectives of Dubai Police.
Major General Al Suwaidi underscored the importance of community partnership and collaborative efforts between Dubai Police and the public. Highlighting the significance of nurturing virtuous qualities, cooperation, and working hand in hand to ensure the safety, security, and happiness of all individuals within the community.
