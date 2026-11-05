Dubai: Paid parking begins in Al Furjan as Parkin provides services

The area will fall under parking zone 591P, the parking service provider has said

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 8:29 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Motorists in Dubai will now have to pay for parking in Al Furjan as Parkin introduces its services in the area.

The area will fall under parking zone 591P, the parking service provider has said. Motorists will also be able to choose a flexible subscription to park with ease.

Recommended For You

Qatar says 'bridging the gap' between US, Iran; both sides are reviewing proposals

Qatar says 'bridging the gap' between US, Iran; both sides are reviewing proposals

Tehran, Washington still far apart on deal; US midterm votes being counted

Tehran, Washington still far apart on deal; US midterm votes being counted

Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview

Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview

Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US?

Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US?

 

Subscriptions will be available for a time period of 1 month to 12 months and will cost: Dh672 for one month, Dh1,999 for three months, Dh3,999 for six months and Dh4,999 for a year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last month, Parkin renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years, to continue to deliver its services in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin assumes exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT. This includes the 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. Parkin will also install solar power infrastructure, it said.

Parkin oversees day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels. This move aims to make the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors more seamless, convenient and efficient.


MOST POPULAR

1

Tehran, Washington still far apart on deal; US midterm votes being counted

2

Qatar says 'bridging the gap' between US, Iran; both sides are reviewing proposals

3

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

4

US midterms: Democrats flip Senate, win full control of Congress

5

UAE medical evacuations surge as conflict raises demand for emergency response