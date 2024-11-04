Dubai: Over 9.47 million patient files added to smart portal for faster medical help

More than 9.47 million patients' medical records have been added to Nabidh — a smart initiative launched by Dubai's Health Authority's (DHA) to enhance healthcare delivery across the emirate.

The system has reached a significant milestone by connecting more than 1,300 healthcare facilities in Dubai.

With 81 per cent of Dubai's healthcare professionals actively connected to the system, Nabidh is transforming how patient data is managed, which in turn helps in providing patients with smoother medical assistance.

Nabidh, which stands for Network & Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, is integral to DHA's strategy to digitize healthcare services, ensuring each patient has a single, comprehensive electronic medical file accessible across all healthcare providers.

This initiative is aimed at improving efficiency, minimizing errors, and providing a more personalized patient care experience.

Nabidh has successfully created a secure environment for exchanging reliable health data between healthcare facilities, said Mona Bajman, CEO of Shared Support Services Sector at DHA.