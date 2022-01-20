Dubai: Over 3,800 residents, visitors accepted Islam in 2021

This is an increase of 17 per cent compared to 2020

Over 3,800 Dubai residents and visitors accepted Islam last year, the Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Centre has announced. This is an increase of 17 per cent compared to 2020, according to the annual report issued by the centre.

The centre said it provided follow-up and care services to new Muslims, including the “post-conversion stage”. The centre’s services include religious, social, cultural, familial and procedural aspects, such as issuing certificates - conversion to Islam; ‘To Whom It May Concern’ documents for children of new Muslims; applications for obtaining material care in cooperation with the Zakat Fund in Abu Dhabi; or facilitating marriage procedures in cooperation with Dubai Courts.

Hind Muhammad Lootah, director of the centre, said the new Muslims accepted the faith of their own will.

Hana Al Jallaf, head of the New Muslims Welfare section, said caring for new Muslims and educating them to highlight the tolerance of Islam are some of its most important tasks.