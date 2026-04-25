Dubai records over 2,700 new Muslims in first quarter of 2026

More than 2,700 people from 91 nationalities embraced Islam in the first quarter of 2026, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced.

According to the department, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture also organised around 390 courses, lectures and seminars during the period, benefiting nearly 1,400 participants across diverse segments of society.

IACAD noted that the figures highlight the expanding role of the centre in promoting cultural understanding and awareness, with programmes designed to encourage dialogue, mutual respect and shared values within the community.

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The initiative forms part of broader efforts to build connections across cultures, with the centre continuing to focus on education and engagement as key pillars of its outreach.

How did converts find Islam?

Living in the UAE, exposure to Islamic values is part of daily life — from workplaces to public spaces — often sparking curiosity and deeper understanding among non-Muslims.

That curiosity was evident during Eid Al Fitr prayers in March 2025 at Next Generation School in Al Barsha, where people from diverse backgrounds stood shoulder to shoulder in celebration. Among them was Mariyam, a Russian national who embraced Islam after moving to Dubai.

“When I came here, I was amazed,” she said, recalling how her perception of Islam shifted after interacting with Muslims from different cultures. One of the moments that stood out for her was witnessing the respect given to women, something she later found deeply rooted in Islamic teachings. She converted in 2012, a year after relocating to the UAE.

For others, the journey has been shaped by personal connections. Vaso, a research assistant at New York University Abu Dhabi originally from Montenegro, said living among Muslims played a key role. He described them as “the kindest people” he had encountered, adding that Islam offered him emotional clarity and a sense of purpose.

A similar path was taken by Yahya Van Rooy from Minnesota in the United States. Raised in a Catholic family, his search for faith took him across countries and belief systems before he found Islam through friendships formed in Saudi Arabia. He embraced the religion in 2016.

(With inputs from SM Ayaz Zakir)