Dubai: Over 18,000 inspections carried out at supermarkets, hotels, during first half of 2024

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:41 PM

Dubai Municipality’s food safety inspection teams carried out around 18,374 inspections at food establishments across Dubai’s markets during the first half of 2024. The campaigns include various sectors such as restaurants, hotels, cafes, as well as commercial centres, hypermarkets, supermarkets.

These inspections were targeted at ensuring that establishments in the city are adhering to the standards regarding consumer products, food safety, health, and safety, as well as general health, in addition to the approved environmental standards.

Additionally, the campaigns further extend to shisha cafes, hair salons, beauty centres, worker’s houses, and societal markets across Dubai.

“Dubai Municipality places a major emphasis on the food, environment, and safety sectors. We constantly strive to develop these sectors and enhance their safety through monitoring to guarantee the highest standards of safety and quality of life in the Emirate.

"Additionally, we seek to offer a cutting-edge infrastructure that supports the growth of businesses and initiatives while ensuring strict compliance with all the laws, regulations, and guidelines enacted in Dubai and the UAE," said Dr. Naseem Mohammad Rafee, Acting CEO of Environment, Health & Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.

The Municipality has carried out a total of 52,233 inspection visits in the fields of environment, health, and food during the first half of 2024. The Municipality’s health and safety teams carried out 26,566 inspection visits through six campaigns which were aimed at hotel facilities, shisha cafes, hair salons, and worker’s houses, among many others.