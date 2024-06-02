Dubai: Over 11,500 residential plots allocated in last two years, says Sheikh Hamdan

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 6:41 PM

More than 11,500 residential land plots have been allocated and loans worth Dh8-billion granted to citizens over the past two years, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday.

He said a total of 3,300 residential land plots were recently distributed in Al Yalayis and Latifa City, fulfilling all such requests for the year 2023.

A total of 1,367 housing units have also been constructed in the emirate, Sheikh Hamdan said further.